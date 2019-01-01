Saginaw County Central Dispatch confirms that Saginaw Police are investigating a shooting in the 2700 block of Hess Avenue.
It happened some time before 5 a.m. New Year's morning.
There is no word on injuries right now.
Saginaw police and Michigan State troopers are investigating an earlier shooting that happened before 2 a.m. near the corner of Birch Park Drive and Hess Avenue.
Stay with TV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.