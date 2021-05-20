Police are investigating several shootings that happened overnight in Saginaw.
The first shooting happened about 8:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Syracuse Street. An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The second shooting happened about 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Gratiot Street at Fordney Park. When police arrived, they located a large party. The preliminary investigation indicates there were several people shooting each other but no one was injured, police said.
As people were fleeing the scene, a traffic crash happened and two people in a vehicle suffered minor injuries.
About midnight, police responded to a third shooting in the 1800 block of Bond Street. A 4-year-old boy was struck by gunfire while inside a residence that was shot at from the street, police said. The residence sustained multiple bullet holes. The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his head, police said.
Police described it as a “grazing wound” and he was treated at a local hospital.
No suspects have been arrested at this time. If you have any information, call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.