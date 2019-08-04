The Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person.
Officers were sent to 3040 Dort Hwy. for reports of shots fired at 3:18 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.
When police arrived, they found a female victim who sustained a gunshot wound.
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police do not have information on a possible suspect at this time.
