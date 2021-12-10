Police and fire were at the scene of a pedestrian vs. car injury crash in Bridgeport Township according to Saginaw County Central Dispatch.
The crash happened in the area of Dixie Hwy. and California Ave. TV5 was at the scene and saw a tarp present near the crash location.
Stay with TV5 as we continue to follow this breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.