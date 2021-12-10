Bridgeport Township Police investigate pedestrian accident
David Custer

Police and fire were at the scene of a pedestrian vs. car injury crash in Bridgeport Township according to Saginaw County Central Dispatch.

The crash happened in the area of Dixie Hwy. and California Ave. TV5 was at the scene and saw a tarp present near the crash location.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to follow this breaking news story.

Copyright 2021 WNEM. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.