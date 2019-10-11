Police are investigating a personal injury accident in Saginaw Township.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch reports police and medical are at the scene of State Street and Center Avenue.
It is unclear how many people are involved in the incident or the extent of their injuries.
TV5 will update as we learn more.
