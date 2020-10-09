The Caro Police Department is investigating a possible abduction attempt that happened near a playground Friday afternoon.
The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. near the Schall school playground, police said.
Two 9-year-old female students told school staff they were approached by a man in a dark blue sedan. They said the man attempted to entice them to get in his car, police said, adding the girls refused and immediately reported the incident to school staff.
A vehicle matching that description was confirmed to have been in the area. It was reported the vehicle had dice hanging from the rearview mirror.
The man was described to be in his 20s with a thin build.
Police are attempting to locate the vehicle.
If you know of a vehicle or suspect that may have been involved, contact Officer Adam Kunisch at akunisch@carocity.net or 989-233-6560.
