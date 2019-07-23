Police are investigating reports of what is being called criminal conduct on a local school campus.
Caro Police and the Michigan State Police are looking into allegations that involve multiple people and reportedly happened from the fall of 2017 to fall of 2018.
The alleged incidents are reported to have happened on Caro Community Schools property.
Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene released a statement saying that because of the nature of the investigation, no additional information is available at this time.
TV5 will report updates to this investigation as information is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.