The Troy Police Department is investigating a potential toilet paper "heist."
Officers came across several rolls of toilet paper strewn across the road near Athens High School.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
"Was there a TP heist somewhere," the department posted on Facebook.
In the comment section, the department wrote: "This is a REAL incident that happened today. If we don’t get answers, we’ll be putting together an Unsolved Mysteries episode (time allowing). Thanks for following 👍"
