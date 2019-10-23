Police in Bad Axe is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Police said that the Advance America Cash Advance located at 862 N. Van Dyke Rd. was robbed at about 9:10 a.m.
They said that as of 2:50 p.m. the scene was still being processed by officials.
TV5 will update you as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.