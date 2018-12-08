The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office requested state police to investigate the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control (SCACC) for embezzlement, according to Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser.
Lisa Stoffel resigned from her position as the director of SCACC in July and the request was submitted in September.
Kaiser said police have been investigating all accounts and payments during Stoffel’s time as director.
The investigation will not affect the approved funds from the recently passed millage, police said.
