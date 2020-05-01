Police are investigating a shooting at a Family Dollar near the University of Michigan Flint.
Around 1:15 Friday afternoon a shooting happened at the Family Dollar on Fifth Avenue in Flint.
The suspect is a thin man wearing black faded jeans, a black sweatshirt and black and white tennis shoes.
He was last seen running north toward the River Village Apartments.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.