Saginaw Police are investigating a shooting and Michigan State Police are on the scene of a standoff with a possible suspect.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch paged out the shooting about 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31.
It happened in the 3400 block of Brookwood Lane.
Nearby, in Vista Villa apartments in Buena Vista Township, Michigan State Police are on the scene of a standoff.
MSP Lt. David Kaiser said the standoff is in response to a shooting that escalated. It is unclear if that shooting was the one on Brookwood.
MSP Sgt. Joe Rowley said they are trying to connect the dots between the two incidents.
A shooting victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, Rowley said.
Police believe the suspect in the shooting is in the apartments. Rowley said the suspect is a male.
"Our hope is that the suspect, if they are in the apartment, that they come out with their hands where we can see them," Rowley said.
Rowley said the shooting was a domestic situation and they believe the suspect and victim are brothers. It is unclear what led to the shooting.
Police said it is a rapidly involving investigation and they are hoping for a peaceful resolution.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
