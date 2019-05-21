Saginaw and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Hartsuff Street.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the shooting around 11:30 Tuesday night.
No word yet on what led up to the shooting.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
