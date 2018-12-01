Michigan State Troopers are investigating after a man was hospitalized from a shooting in Saginaw.
MSP Lt. David Kaiser said troopers were sent to the 1300 block of S. Michigan Ave. on Saturday morning, Dec. 1.
They found a 29-year-old man who was struck by gunfire.
He was taken to a local hospital for surgery.
Kaiser said the victim is expected to survive from the incident.
Officers collected dozens of shell casings at the scene.
Police do not have any information on a possible suspect.
The MSP Major Crimes Unit is continuing the investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.