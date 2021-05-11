State police and detectives with the Saginaw Major Case Unit are investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old.
They say that around 6 p.m. today, the victim was shot after leaving a store on Cooper near Delaware. The victim was hospitalized. The victim's medical status is unknown.
The Major Case Unit is asking if anyone knows any information to call 989-759-1289.
