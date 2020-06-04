Bay City Police have confirmed that a shooting took place on Lincoln and 9th on the evening of June 4.
According to police, the suspects involved are still at large at this hour.
Nobody was injured, according to police.
Police say they believe the individuals involved knew each other.
TV5 is on the scene and will bring you updates at this time.
