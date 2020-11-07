A man is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday morning in Flint.
Flint Police Officers were called to the 4000 block of Clio Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
A 26-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to Hurley Medical Center for treatment.
He’s listed in critical condition.
Officers are still trying to find a suspect in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Trooper Mark Swales (810) 237-6913 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.