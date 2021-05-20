Officers are investigating a shooting on Cumberland Street, near Hess Avenue, in Saginaw that happened Thursday evening, according to Michigan State Police.
At this time, it does not appear to be a fatal shooting, state police said.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more from investigators.
