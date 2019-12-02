Flint Police are investigating a shooting a home on the north-end of the city.
Just after 3 p.m. Monday, Flint Police Officers responded to a home in the 4100 block of Donnelly Street.
Officers said a man was shot in the yard of the home and is in critical condition.
The suspect left the scene but was arrested a few blocks from where the shooting happened.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Dave VanSingel at (810) 237-6946 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.