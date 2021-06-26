GENERIC: City of Flint Police badge
Flint police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman early Saturday.

Officers were call around 4 a.m. to the scene at Valorie Lane and Chateau Drive on the city's north end.

There, they found the victim dead outside a house.

They did not indicate whether anyone was under arrest. They only said the suspect is a man in his 30's.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

