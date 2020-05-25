Saginaw City Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting. According to central dispatch, police are on scene in the 2300 block of Mershon street. It is not known if anyone is hurt. Stay with TV5 for updates
Police investigating shooting
- Destiny Davis
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Destiny Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Residents told to evacuate immediately due to Edenville Dam failure, Sanford Dam expected failure
- Sanford Dam collapse imminent, evacuate immediately
- Whitmer extends Safer at Home order until June 12
- Pictures shows Northwood football turf floating on floodwaters
- Residents in Freeland, Tittabawassee Twp evacuating due to dam failure
- Millions of cicadas expected to emerge after 17 years underground
- Whitmer: Reopening of retail, auto dealerships, other changes
- Midland County officials: All dams 'structurally sound'
- Saginaw Twp. re-opens flood shelter
- Fenton teen dead after jet ski crash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.