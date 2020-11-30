Police are investigating reports of shots being fired from one vehicle to another.
Carrollton Township Police were called to the area of Mapleridge Road and Jackson Street on Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
One witness told officers that someone from one vehicle may have been shooting at someone in a second vehicle.
The police department said it doesn’t have any information on anything being hit by gunfire, and they have no known victims or suspects.
If you have any information, call Carrollton Township Police at 989-754-9244.
