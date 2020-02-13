Flint police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found behind a vacant gas station.
Police were called to the area of Pasadena and Milbourne on Feb. 9 for a report of a body.
Upon arrival, police discovered a man in his 30s to 40s laying face down, police said.
The man was pronounced dead shortly before noon that day.
The incident remains under investigation.
If you have any information on this case, contact Flint Police Det. Chad Bladwin at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.