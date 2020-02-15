The Flint Police Department investigating a suspicious death after finding a body behind a vacant gas station.
Police said they responded to a call about a body being found behind a vacant gas station off of Pasadena and Milbourne Streets in Flint.
When police arrived, they said a male who looks to be in his 30s or 40s was lying face down.
Officials pronounced the man dead at 11:58 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9 at Hurley Hospital.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Chad Baldwin at 810-237-6912 or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-422-JAIL.
