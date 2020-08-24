Flint Police are investigating a suspicious death.
Officers responded to a welfare check in the 500 block of E. Jamieson Street in Flint about 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21.
Upon arrival, officers found the lifeless body of a 29-year-old man lying on the sidewalk, police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
