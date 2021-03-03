Investigators are trying to find answers behind the suspicious death of a man in the city of Flint.
On Tuesday, March 2 at 10:39 a.m., officers from the Flint Police Department were sent to the 3400 block of Herrick Street for a suspicious death. When police arrived, they found an unresponsive 49-year-old man in his home. He was pronounced dead at 10:50 a.m. by a doctor from Hurley Medical Center, according to police.
While the investigation is still ongoing, anyone with more information about this crime is asked to call Det. Terry Lewis at 810-237-6917 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.