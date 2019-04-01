On Monday afternoon Saginaw Township Police found the bodies of two women after family members had not heard from them in several days.
A 70-year-old and a 44-year-old were found inside a home at 4299 Lakeview West at about 5 p.m.
When police entered the home and found the women, they thought the deaths might be suspicious.
The officers called in Michigan State Police crime lab personnel to help determine the cause of death and gather more evidence at the home.
Chief Donald Pussehl said at this time there is no further information available but will update WNEM TV5 as the investigation progresses.
The identities of the two women have not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.