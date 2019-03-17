The Owosso Police Department is investigating a suspicious package that was left at the door step of a church.
Police were sent to the Owosso Assembly of God in the 1100 block of N. Shiawassee Street Sunday morning, March 17.
Chief Kevin Lenkart said when officers arrived they saw a big canvas bag containing a water jug, wires connected to a timer and plugged into an outside socket.
The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was called in to help investigate the package.
Chief Lenkart said there were also odd items included expired food left by the suspect.
Police said the device was not capable of being an explosive.
While the investigation is ongoing, police are trying to determine if there was a malicious intent behind this incident.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Owosso Police Department.
