The Owosso Police Department is investigating a suspicious package.
Police responded were sent to the 1100 block of N. Shiawassee Street Sunday morning, March 17.
The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was called in to help in the investigate the device.
Investigators determined the package was an inert device.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Owosso Police Department.
