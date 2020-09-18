Michigan State Police have been following an increase in unsolicited and suspicious packages being sent to homes in Tuscola, Huron, and Sanilac counties.
Residents are receiving these packages coming from overseas, mostly from China, and police say they have not ordered these items.
At this time, the packages have contained harmless items such as home goods, cleaning supplies, small electronics, and personal accessories.
MSP is reminding residents to be extremely cautious and avoid opening these kinds of packages, especially if you have not placed any recent online orders.
The Sebewaing Police Department said they responded to call on Sept. 16 regarding a woman who was in distress after ingesting an unknown substance while opening her mail.
The woman, from Unionville, was taken to an area hospital and later released.
Sebewaing responded to another call involving the suspicious packages on Sept. 17. The package contained seeds and was turned over to the appropriate agency.
According to police, these packages can be difficult to trace and usually have Chinese or other foreign languages on them.
Residents who receive a package from overseas that they did not order should call 911.
Local law enforcement has been trained to handle these situations.
State police have also learned some of these incidents have happened because hackers gained access to a resident’s online retail account and ordered items directly using their profile and finance information.
MSP recommends residents check their online retail and financial accounts for unauthorized activity.
Anyone who finds an account that has been comprised should contact the affected institution right away to close the account.
