Police are investigating a triple shooting in Saginaw.
Saginaw city police are on scene in the 1300 block of Randolph.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the shooting around 2 am Monday morning.
No word yet on what led up to the shooting or the condition of the victims.
