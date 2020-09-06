The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating after two men were shot just after midnight on Sunday, Sept. 6.
According to police, officers located two victims just suffering from injuries caused by gunshots.
Police said a 26-year-old male and a 17-year-old male both from Kalamazoo were shot.
According to police both men were treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital where they are listed in stable condition.
Police said officers found three firearms at the scene. They also found several vehicles that were hit by gunfire and additional evidence of a shooting.
According to police, a 37-year-old Grand Rapids man was arrested for multiple weapons charges. He is currently being held at Kalamazoo County Jail awaiting arraignment.
The shooting is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or the Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.
