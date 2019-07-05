Michigan State Police are investigating an incident Thursday that involved a suicidal man in Sandusky.
Lt. Dave Kaiser said police in Sandusky were called to a home just after 7:30 p.m. for a 65-year-old man threatening to take his own life. The man’s wife called police a second time and said her husband fled their home in a vehicle with a shotgun.
Police located the vehicle traveling eastbound on M-46 and tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused. Kaiser said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and when he tried to turn on Stringer Road ended up in a deep ditch.
The man got out of his vehicle, taking his shotgun with him, setting off on foot. The officer commanded him several times to drop his weapon, but Kaiser said the man refused, firing at the officer.
Kaiser said while other officers arrived at the scene, the man told officers to shoot him and continued loading rounds into his shotgun.
Officers were able to subdue the man, making the arrest. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, then lodged in Sanilac County Jail.
Michigan State Police are investigating the officer’s discharge of a weapon and will turn their findings over to the Sanilac County Prosecutor.
Kaiser said the man appears to have some long-term medical issues that contributed to his state of mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.