Back to the Bricks wraps up its 15th year
The Flint Police Department is issuing a curfew for unsupervised minors during Back to the Bricks.

The curfew goes from Tuesday, Aug. 17 to Saturday, Aug. 21 from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. for those under the age of 17. This ordinance is specified to parts of the downtown area as 5th Avenue south to I-69 and S. Chavez to Church Street in the city of Flint.

Flint Police said it wants to provide a safe environment during Back to the Bricks.

If a minor is found in the specified downtown areas without a parent or guardian, a $250 fine will be issued.

