The Flint Police Department is issuing a curfew for unsupervised minors during Back to the Bricks.
The curfew goes from Tuesday, Aug. 17 to Saturday, Aug. 21 from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. for those under the age of 17. This ordinance is specified to parts of the downtown area as 5th Avenue south to I-69 and S. Chavez to Church Street in the city of Flint.
Flint Police said it wants to provide a safe environment during Back to the Bricks.
If a minor is found in the specified downtown areas without a parent or guardian, a $250 fine will be issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.