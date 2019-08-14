A black bear that has been spotted roaming around the city of Walker, near Grand Rapids, is still making its rounds; and now police are having a bit of fun with it, while issuing a safety message.
The bear has been checking out bird feeders and doing some dumpster diving since early this month.
The department said while it’s a bit out of the ordinary, the DNR said there is no cause for alarm at this time since there have been no reports of it being aggressive or a true nuisance animal.
The DNR is continuing to monitor the bear’s movement, but at this time there is no plan to relocate it.
While officials wait for the bear to move on, they posted a picture of an officer hugging a bear statue, saying “As Officer Kremers is demonstrating, the only bear you should be approaching is a fake one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.