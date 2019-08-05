An endangered and missing advisory has been issued for a Michigan senior who has not been seen since Aug. 4.
Kenneth Bernard Moilanen, of Brighton, is 79-years-old. He is described as 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He’s a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Moilanen was last seen on August 4 at 3 p.m. He was in the Livingston County near Farley Rd. in Putnam Township.
Moilanen was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, black pants, and an Air Force baseball cap.
According to officials, he never returned home.
Moilanen was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and does not have his necessary medication with him.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call Livingston County Dispatch at 517-546-9111 or Brighton Police at 810-227-2700.
