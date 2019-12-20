Deputies and judges in Saginaw County took the time to spread some holiday cheer on Friday.
Officials were at Montague Inn at 10 a.m. to read Christmas stories to first graders hosted by Bridge the Gap.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office and several Saginaw County judges were on hand to read Tales of Christmas to about 100 children.
Law enforcement many other agencies were on hand as well.
Storytime was followed up with pizza, Christmas cookies, and hot chocolate.
