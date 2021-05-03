State police are investigating a threat against a Pinconning High School student.
MSP arrived at the school at 9:45 a.m. on May 3 after learning a 16-year-old boy posted a threat of bodily harm on social media.
Police say the post included a picture of himself holding a weapon and it said he intended to assault a student after school Monday afternoon.
The school was placed on lockdown.
The suspect was found walking in Pinconning and placed in detention. The weapon was recovered, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
