A kitten was found in a garbage bag, thrown in a dumpster, and now police are asking for help figuring out who was behind the act.

The Hampton Township Public Safety Department said the kitty was found in the dumpster at Golfview Apartments.

The animal has been taken to the Bay County Animal Control Center and is being treated.

If you have any information, call the Hampton Township Public Safety Department at 989-892-0571.

