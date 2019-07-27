Kroger and local law enforcement teamed up in Mid-Michigan to help feed hungry children.
The Zero Hunger Emergency Food Drive was held at three different Kroger locations in Mid-Michigan:
- Flint's Kroger, located at 3838 Richfield Rd., was hosted by Michigan State Police
- Saginaw's Kroger, located at 4672 State St., was hosted by the Saginaw Township Police Department
- Midland's Kroger, located at 2808 Ashman St., was hosted by the Midland Police Department
More than 50 Michigan Kroger stores held food drives across the state this Saturday.
Officers will be back for more food drives on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Police hope to fill more than 50 cruisers with non-perishable food that will be distributed to food banks across the state.
