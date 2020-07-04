Officials have located the two missing children from Bay City.
According to Bay City Department of Public Safety, Ryder Beach, 10, and Hunter Beach, 12, went missing around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3 riding pink and white bikes.
On Saturday, July 4 the boys were located.
Police have not released any more information on where they were found.
TV5 will update you as we learn more.
