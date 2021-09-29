Detectives have located a man wanted for questioning in the suspicious death of his wife.
About 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, officers from the Saginaw Township Police Department were sent to an address on Lamplighter Drive for a well-being check on a woman there. When officers arrived, they found 49-year-old Shantina Davenport-Mitchell dead in her home.
Police were searching for 43-year-old Lonnie Ray Mitchell Jr. He was located in the city of Flint, Saginaw Township Police say.
The incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.