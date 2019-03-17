The Caro Police Department is thanking the public for its help in the search for a man who was missing.
James Domanski, 51, was last seen in Caro on March 7.
The Caro Police Department announced he was found late Sunday, March 17.
No further information about his disappearance has been released.
(1) comment
He was found, post on Caro Police Department's Facebook Page about him missing was update just awhile ago. Also a Lady posted a comment that he was ound alive and doing ok. I knew this guy years ago when working for Volunteer Services in Caro DHS Office...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.