Police have located a man from Shelby Township who was considered missing and endangered.
On Friday, June 28 at 9 p.m., the Shelby Township Police Department was contacted about a 77-year-old man, Willard Smith, who drove away from his home.
Police said at the time of his disappearance, he did not return home or contact his family or friends.
Smith has Parkinson’s disease as well as other medical issues, police said.
At about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, the Shelby Township Police Department said Smith was located safe and sound, all because of the helpful tips from the public.
