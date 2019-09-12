Police have located a missing 14-year-old girl from Isabella County.
Nevaeh Snyder was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, leaving Shepherd High School before she was reported missing, according to Shepherd Police Officers.
Michigan State Police put out a missing endangered advisory Friday evening.
At 6 p.m. on Saturday, the Shepherd Police Department said Nevaeh has been located and is currently with Chief Sawyer.
The police department plans to release more information.
