The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies have been able to locate Dixie Ausema and according to deputies her well being has been verified.
Police locate missing, endangered woman last seen in Grand Rapids
- Brianna Owczarzak
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Locations
Brianna Owczarzak
Digital Content Producer
