Police have located two missing teenagers from the Cadillac area.
Arrianna Kirsten Schings, 14, and Trinity Rayne Machowski, 13, were last seen with a 34-year-old man, Christopher Dale Wagenschutz, in a red 1998 Subaru Legacy before they went missing.
Cadillac Police found the two teens at about 7 p.m. on Saturday in Kalkaska with Wagenschutz.
Wagenschutz was taken into custody.
