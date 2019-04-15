Police have located the driver behind a hit-and-run crash in Saginaw Township.
Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl said the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, April 15.
A Jeep was eastbound on Shattuck Road when a westbound black SUV tried to make a left turn onto Wieneke Road, Pussehl said.
While turning, police said the SUV did not see the Jeep and struck the driver’s door.
The impact sent the Jeep forward, striking a utility pole and taking out power to the neighborhood and the intersection’s traffic signal.
Police said the black SUV continued southbound on Wieneke Road.
Consumers Energy crews repaired the utility pole and downed wires on the scene.
No injuries were reported from this crash.
Police said they found the driver of the SUV at her home in the township at about 1 p.m.
The 39-year-old driver told police she got scared and left the scene.
