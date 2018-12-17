Three armed men held up the Sprint Store at 10010 Highland Road in Livingston County’s Hartland Township on Sunday afternoon.
Hartland Township is just south of Fenton.
Police are searching for the suspects, described as black men, wearing hooded sweatshirts that covered their heads and the lower part of their faces.
Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post are asking for help identifying the men who entered the store, threatening and employee with a long gun.
The suspects took an undetermined amount of money and new cell phones before leaving the store.
Anyone with information should contact MSP Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.