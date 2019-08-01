A string of burglaries in Huron, Tuscola and Sanilac Counties have police reminding residents to lock their doors and vehicles when they’re not home.
Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson reported that he and police from a handful of other agencies met this week to talk about several burglaries across the thumb region.
Hanson said on Wednesday, July 24th there were three home invasions in the Owendale area and other in the Hurds Corner Road area of Tuscola County. He said all of the break-ins happened during daylight hours and are similar to a half-dozen others reported in the last 20 months.
Police from Bad Axe, Huron County and Tuscola County Sheriff’s offices and Michigan State Police are investigating the incidents.
“We ask that residents report suspicious vehicles or persons to their perspective county dispatches, and encourage getting photographs, videos, or detailed descriptions, as well as license plate numbers if possible,” said Hanson, who indicated that the suspects may have even made contact with homeowners.
“It is believed in some cases that the perpetrator or perpetrators made up some type of excuse to tell the homeowner when they stop, in the event that someone is home,” he said.
He said most of the break-ins happened in rural areas during daylight hours, but residents’ vigilance will help police find the suspects.
